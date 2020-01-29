January 29, 2020

SEEMS WISE: U.S. reroutes coronavirus evacuees to California military base.

Also: Global Corporate Giants Limit China Travel in Response to Coronavirus.

Multinational companies such as JPMorgan Chase JPM +0.70% & Co., Apple Inc. AAPL +3.15% and Kraft Heinz Co. KHC -0.30% are suspending business trips to China amid concerns about an outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

JPMorgan JPM 0.68% banned travel into and out of mainland China and imposed a two-week, work-from-home quarantine on anyone who had been there in recent weeks.

Accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP cancelled employee and partner travel to mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan for its workers in the U.S. and Mexico. U.S. and Mexico workers who have returned from China within the past two weeks are being asked to work remotely for three weeks as a precaution. Globally, workers have been advised to defer travel to China’s Hubei province and non essential travel to other areas in China, Hong Kong and Macau until further notice, a spokesman said.

Kraft Heinz, the consumer-goods giant, has introduced a global employee travel ban to and from China, according to spokesman Michael Mullen. “This will help reduce the unnecessary risk of virus exposure or transmission and is the most prudent measure to take while we continue to closely monitor the situation in China,” he said.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said Tuesday the company was limiting travel to China in the wake of the viral outbreak and has reduced store operating hours in the country. Apple, which has suppliers for the manufacture of its products in the affected region, has alternative sources, Mr. Cook said. Factories outside of Wuhan—the epicenter of the outbreak—have pushed back plans to reopen after the Lunar New Year to Feb. 10 from the end of January.