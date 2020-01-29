January 29, 2020

LOOK, IT’S SELF PERPETUATING: THE LEFT WILL DESTROY THE CAREER, INCLUDING THE ACADEMIC CAREER OF ANY CONSERVATIVE THEY CAN REACH. THEN THEY TURN AROUND AND PROVE THEY’RE SMARTER BECAUSE THEY HAVE MORE ACADEMICS AND MORE DEGREES: My Biggest Pet Peeve.

I wouldn’t say it’s my biggest peeve, personally. My biggest peeve is the idea that even some people on the right buy into that “the left is more creative.” There is also “the left are more independent of thought.” This is all based on several assumptions, one of them being that the current system is “conservative” and that the leftists are the “innovators.” But in fact, our establishment is leftist and those of us on the right are the rebels, who step out of line. (Note about the Squad, adoring the system of thought of a dead white male — Marx — which has been pushed at you as the easy path to success doesn’t make you revolutionaries. You guys are, in fact, the most conformist of conformists.) More importantly with the art, and (still) the “respectable” publishing establishment almost uniformly in the hands of the left, the fact that most artists are leftist doesn’t prove they’re more creative. In fact, to break you of this illusion all you have to do is peruse the racks of “pushed” books and movies and find knock off after knock off after knock off. Only now with more of that stale wokeness pushed by every college. (Where this this soap box come from? And what is it doing under my feet?)