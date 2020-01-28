January 28, 2020

CHRIS MATTHEWS COMPARES REPUBLICANS TO NORTH KOREAN SOLDIERS:

As alluded to above, this GOP-North Korea analogy has been something Matthews has resorted to before. After tax reform passed in December 2017, Matthews compared the White House celebration to a “a North Korean parade.” A month later in January 2018, he insisted Republicans were North Korean soldiers under the command of “racist” President Trump and “sniveling” Ben Carson. Matthews would follow up with at least two more examples in June 2018 and May 2019.