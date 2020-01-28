January 28, 2020

COLLUSION: Harvard’s Chemistry Chair Charged on Alleged Undisclosed Ties to China: Charles Lieber allegedly lied to Defense Department, National Institutes of Health about Chinese government funding. “The chair of Harvard University’s chemistry department was arrested Tuesday on charges of allegedly lying to the U.S. about millions in Chinese funding he has received, in an escalation of U.S. efforts to counter what officials describe as Beijing’s aggressive recruitment at U.S. universities. In a separate case also unsealed Tuesday, a researcher at Boston University was also charged with failing to disclose her affiliation with China’s People’s Liberation Army while working at the university.”

Tip of the iceberg, I suspect.