January 28, 2020

RIGGED: Sanders allies in new uproar over DNC convention appointments. “Sanders’s allies are incensed by two names in particular – former Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.), who will co-chair the rules committee, and Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman John Podesta, who will have a seat on that committee. The Sanders campaign unsuccessfully sought to have Frank removed from the rules committee in 2016, describing him as an ‘aggressive attack surrogate for the Clinton campaign.’ . . . One of Podesta’s hacked emails from 2016 showed him asking a Democratic strategist where to ‘stick the knife in’ Sanders, who lost the nomination to Clinton after a divisive primary contest.”

Podesta and Frank are tools, and we all know whose. I don’t actually like Bernie, and I think he’d be an awful president, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s — once again — getting the shaft from the DNC at the behest of the Clintons.