HMM: Journalists Might Be Felons for Publishing Leaked Governmental “Predecisional Information.” “Nor would journalists have an obvious First Amendment defense that others don’t possess. As I’ve canvassed in my Freedom of the Press as an Industry, or for the Press as a Technology? From the Framing to Today article, the First Amendment generally doesn’t give institutional media more protection than other speakers.” Yes, the press thinks it’s special, but the courts never have agreed.