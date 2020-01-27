January 27, 2020

TWEETED IN HASTE, REPENTED AT LEISURE: Washington Post Reporter Felicia Sonmez Suspended Following Kobe Bryant Tweet Backlash.

The suspension, first reported by the British online tabloid Daily Mail UK, drew cheers and condemnation alike from various corners of the Internet, with some applauding the Post’s decision to suspend a reporter willing to generate a viral sensation around herself in the face of a tragedy and others coming to Sonmez’s defense by painting her action as nothing more than a journalist tweeting a mere story.

But a person familiar with the suspension said it was not Sonmez’s tweet linking to the Daily Beast article that triggered the suspension, nor was it two follow-up tweets where she said the thousands who criticized her in the hours since was an “eye opening experience.” It was the third tweet that showed her email inbox that landed her in hot water with the company, in part because it contained the purported full names of those who sent her an email, according to a Washington Post employee who spoke with The Desk on condition of anonymity.

“Her managers don’t care about the Daily Beast tweet,” the Post employee said. “But there’s a concern that the screen shot (of her email inbox) might create some legal issues and could violate Twitter’s terms (of service).”