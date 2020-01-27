January 27, 2020

THANOS SMILES: Quebec politician praises coronavirus for reducing carbon footprint in Wuhan.

Quebec politician and radio talk show host Luc Ferrandez has suggested that the coronavirus has had one “positive” outcome for the city of Wuhan, China—it’s reduced the carbon footprint. On Saturday, he tweeted: “Wuhan. No automobile traffic. No air flights. The only city on the planet that will meet its GHG reduction targets. The way to this necessary degrowth will happen when all the debates have been in vain.”

Flashback to the Obama recession years, when Democrats like John Kerry and Claire McCaskill were uttering, as McCaskill did in 2011, that “the good news is, our [carbon] emissions are way down because of the recession. I mean, really, if you want to find a silver lining in the cloud, the number that we were looking for [with cap and trade legislation] … we are well, well [ahead of our goal]…because we have had such a real drop in manufacturing output.”

