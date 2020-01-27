«
»

January 27, 2020

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Target Trump Forever. “We will be down to the elemental after impeachment: if you can’t beat Trump legislatively, judicially, or electorally, and if you can’t impeach, convict him and remove him, perhaps you can simply physically destroy him.”

As we’ve seen with Brexit, too, the political class is unable to accept electoral defeat, but must scheme and connive and bully to try to get its way despite the expressed wishes of the public. That alone makes it unfit to rule.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:06 pm
