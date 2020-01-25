January 25, 2020

RELAX, PROBABLY JUST A COINCIDENCE. Doctor at hospital in Wuhan dies after treating patients with coronavirus. “A doctor working at a hospital in Wuhan, China — treating patients stricken with the coronavirus — died Saturday morning. Liang Wudong, 62, died after he was infected with Wuhan coronavirus.”

Related: Is Beijing suppressing the true scale of infections? Nurse treating coronavirus sufferers in China claims 90,000 people have already been infected.

We can’t know how bad it is in China. We can only know that the PRC government will lie about how bad it is, and the worse it is, the more they will lie.

UPDATE: Weird, I searched N95 respirators on Amazon and an awful lot of them appear to be backordered.

On the other hand, there’s this: Don’t buy the media hype over the new China virus.

ANOTHER UPDATE: On the other hand, in the comments people are invoking John Ringo. I don’t want to live in a John Ringo novel.