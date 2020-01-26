«

January 26, 2020

CINDY MCCAIN ADMITS ‘WE ALL KNEW’ ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN.

Flashback: “The steady drumbeat of sexual scandal is eroding the Left’s moral authority.” Especially when they pretended to claim that “it’s on us” to do something about it.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:45 pm
