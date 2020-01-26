January 26, 2020
CINDY MCCAIN ADMITS ‘WE ALL KNEW’ ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN.
Flashback: “The steady drumbeat of sexual scandal is eroding the Left’s moral authority.” Especially when they pretended to claim that “it’s on us” to do something about it.
CINDY MCCAIN ADMITS ‘WE ALL KNEW’ ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN.
Flashback: “The steady drumbeat of sexual scandal is eroding the Left’s moral authority.” Especially when they pretended to claim that “it’s on us” to do something about it.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.