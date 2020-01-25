«
»

January 25, 2020

BERNIE SANDERS WELCOMED AS NEWEST MEMBER OF ALT-RIGHT AFTER JOE ROGAN ENDORSEMENT.

From America’s Newspaper of Record, the Babylon Bee. 

Related: Bernie Sanders faces backlash from left for promoting endorsement from Joe Rogan.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:15 am
