January 25, 2020
BERNIE SANDERS WELCOMED AS NEWEST MEMBER OF ALT-RIGHT AFTER JOE ROGAN ENDORSEMENT.
From America’s Newspaper of Record, the Babylon Bee.
Bernie Sanders faces backlash from left for promoting endorsement from Joe Rogan.
