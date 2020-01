BABSON COLLEGE IS A JOKE. A couple of years ago, it banned students from campus for yelling “Trump 2016!” and “Make America Great Again.”

Now they’ve fired a faculty member over a tweet “threat” that no one in his or her right mind would see as a threat. But then, not being in your right mind seems to be an essential for academic leadership today, especially at Babson.

Cost of attending Babson College: $69,384 per year.