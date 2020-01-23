«
January 23, 2020

THE 21st CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Transgender activist Jessica Yaniv charged with assault. “Yaniv could face five years in prison for the charges. Earlier this month, [Canadian journalist Keenan Bexte] posted a video of Yaniv punching him outside of a courthouse. ‘Get away from me,’ Yaniv yelled while hitting Bexte, who was also filming the altercation. The transgender activist has been forced to appear in court over weapons charges after allegedly possessing illegal weapons.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:30 pm
