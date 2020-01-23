January 23, 2020

STUPID LILY-WHITE RACIST RED-STATE BACKWATERS . . . OH, WAIT: Detroit man settles race discrimination lawsuit, then bank won’t cash his check. “First, the Detroiter sued his employer alleging racial discrimination in a lawsuit that settled confidentially. Then he went to the bank this week to cash his settlement check, but the Livonia bank refused to cash or deposit his check. Instead, they called the cops and initiated a fraud investigation — actions that dumbfounded Thomas and his lawyer, triggering another lawsuit.”