MARK BAUERLEIN: When Will Conservatives Understand That It’s Not a Contest of Ideas? “Conservatives who appeal to liberal ideals in the context of existing institutions, be they the longstanding mores of cooperation in the Senate or academic freedom in the university, are beating their heads against a wall. Are they still naïve enough to assume that Senate decorum is enough to restrain an identity politician such as Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii)?”