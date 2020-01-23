«

January 23, 2020

IMPOSSIBLE. ALL THE SMARTEST PEOPLE ASSURED ME THAT BRITAIN WOULD BE A HOWLING DESERT POST-BREXIT. British economy will grow faster than eurozone rivals, says IMF. “Britain’s economy will grow faster than those of other major European countries this year as chief executives regard it as an increasingly attractive place to invest, two studies have found. Amid growing optimism over Britain’s economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund said that it would outperform the eurozone this year and next.”

