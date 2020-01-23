January 23, 2020

OUR EDUCATED CLASS IS THE WORST: College-Educated Voters Are Ruining American Politics: Political hobbyism is to public affairs what watching SportsCenter is to playing football. “What explains the rise of political hobbyism? One important historical explanation is the culture of comfort that engulfs college-educated white people, a demographic group that is now predominately Democratic.” They live in a coccoon, and want something to give meaning to their lives. If they chose sports, they’d know it was just a hobby. But they choose politics, which makes them feel important, instead of what they really are, which is actually kind of toxic.

