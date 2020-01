RATS ON THE WEST SIDE, BED BUGS UPTOWN: Multiple Subway Lines Delayed After Bed Bugs Found Inside MTA Office.

Related: Video shows MTA subway train fully covered in graffiti. “The video was tweeted out by the Police Benevolent Association, which pointed to the vandalism as a sign that the city isn’t holding criminals accountable, sending the subways back to the bad old days. ‘The 70s & 80s, now in living color on a subway platform near you,’ the PBA tweeted late Monday.”