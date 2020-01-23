January 23, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: President Trump’s Biggest Pro-Life Move Yet.

Whenever I talk to the Never Trumpers who still speak to me, this is the kind of thing that I point to as being actually important. I don’t care that he’s indelicate at times. I don’t care that he sometimes can’t get out of his own way. I really, really don’t care that he’s not nice all the time.

I’ve repeatedly said that, after decades of conservative activism, I don’t need a prom date, I need a president who will do some things that I like.

This is something that I like very much.