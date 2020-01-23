«

January 23, 2020

CAN CAN’T BUY ME LOVE? Bloomberg jumps to fourth place in new national poll.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has jumped into fourth place in the Democratic primary contest with 9 percent support among Democrats nationwide, a poll published Wednesday shows.

The top contenders remain unchanged, according to the Monmouth University survey: Former Vice President Joe Biden was the choice of 30 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had 23 percent and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in with 14 percent.

A distant fourth isn’t much to crow about, given the ad dollars Bloomberg is throwin around. And while I’m not much for predictions, Bloomberg might blow out Jeb!’s dollars-to-votes ratio.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:55 pm
