WELL, THAT’S BAD NEWS FOR THE DEMOCRATS, WHOSE ONLY REAL DISPUTE SEEMS TO BE BETWEEN THOSE WHO WANT IT TO BE OPTIONAL AND THOSE WHO WANT IT TO BE MANDATORY: Poll: Two-Thirds of Americans Want Candidate Who Supports ‘Significant Restrictions’ on Abortion. I mean, there haven’t been any even token pro-life Dems in years, and the Clinton-era “safe legal and rare” slogan would never fly with today’s “shout your abortion” party.