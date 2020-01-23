January 23, 2020

CHINA SYNDROME: A professor at the University of Kansas has been charged wth fraud for surreptitious collaboration with the Chinese government. “Associate professor and researcher at the University of Kansas, Feng Tao, has been charged with two counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud for not disclosing his work with China. He was allegedly involved in a ‘scheme’ to transfer ‘intellectual property’ from American universities to Chinese universities.”

I suspect that there’s a whole lot of that going on out there.