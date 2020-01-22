January 22, 2020

HERE’S THE FULL TEXT OF TULSI GABBARD’S COMPLAINT AGAINST HILLARY. It’s lit!

My take: She chose a bad venue — the Southern District is notoriously defendant-friendly — and while the complaint is super-amusing, I wouldn’t call it top-notch. My guess is that this is mostly a warning shot for the benefit of future political adversaries in future races. As a public figure, it’s hard for Tulsi to win a libel suit.

That said, we’re talking about Hillary here. She’s not a media defendant, which is who the SDNY is usually sympathetic to. And let’s be honest, where Hillary’s concerned, malice should basically be presumed. . . .

Also, as Charles Glasser was pointing out on Facebook, you can expect Hillary’s team to argue — as CNN did with “racist” in the Sandmann case — that “Russian asset” is just a statement of opinion, not a defamatory statement of fact. Trouble is, it’s a defamatory statement of fact, and was undoubtedly meant to be taken as such.