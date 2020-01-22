January 22, 2020

HERE’S WHY CBS WAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE COVERAGE OF THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL AND GO BACK TO SHOWING SOAPS.

Someday, there will be more than three network television channels. There might eventually be multiple channels devoted to 24 hour coverage of the news. I know this might sound like science fiction, but perhaps, eventually, these additional channels could be delivered through some sort of buried coaxial cable, or even via satellite. (I’d mention sending faxes from the beach, but that’s really wild-eyed crazy-talk.)