January 21, 2020

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Bernie Sanders doesn’t want to win.

On Sunday, Sanders’s surrogates released a campaign memo accusing Joe Biden of ‘a big corruption problem’. The memo, published by Zephyr Teachout in the Guardian, flamed Biden for perfecting ‘the art of taking big contributions, then representing his corporate donors at the cost of middle- and working-class Americans’. Less than day later, Bernie himself personally apologized for the hurt caused to Biden, even as his rabid online base cheered the op-ed. ‘It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I’m sorry that that op-ed appeared,’ Sanders told CBS News.

And then Tuesday, Gamma Clinton reared her defeated head once more to promote a HULU documentary. According to the Hollywood Reporter, she says in the documentary that Bernie ‘was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done…it’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.’

Hillary gave Bernie yet another fresh opportunity to paint himself as the angry outsider, yet again fighting a corrupt and rigged primary process, and yet again contending with an establishment that wants nothing more than to see his campaign die a quick and silent death. Sound familiar?