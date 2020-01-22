January 22, 2020

«
SHE’S BEEN MARRIED TO BILL FOR HOW LONG? Hillary Clinton Pleads Ignorance About Harvey Weinstein Despite Multiple Warnings. “‘How could we have known?’ Clinton asked, despite multiple women saying they warned the campaign.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:06 am
