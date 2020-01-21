January 21, 2020

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: AOC Demonizes Business Owners: They’re Lazy Slave Owners, Employees ‘Literally Dying.’ Complete with an Obama-esque “you didn’t build that” moment:

Ocasio-Cortez made the extreme remarks when she was asked why successful business owners were “the enemy of health care.”

“Well, you didn’t make those widgets, did you?” Ocasio-Cortez began. “Because you employed thousands of people and paid them less than a living wage to make those widgets for you. You didn’t make those widgets.”

“You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real slave, real modern-day slavery, uh, depending on where you are in terms of food production,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed.