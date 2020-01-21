January 21, 2020

BERNIE DOESN’T HAVE THE FIRE IN HIS BELLY TO WIN THE NOMINATION: Sanders Apologizes to Biden for Bringing Up Biden’s Corruption Problem.

That’s my daily free PJMedia column. For our VIP members, I have a question: Where are my history nerds today? Today’s VIP essay explores the hidden connections between Soviet Russia’s failed attempts at building a blue-water, carrier-based navy, and the absolute folly of World War One. It’s called “A Most Unnecessary War,” and I hope members will enjoy it.

If you’ve been thinking about joining, don’t forget to use that VODKAPUNDIT discount code.