January 20, 2020
THIS AFTER TELLING COAL MINERS TO “LEARN TO CODE:” Joe Biden calls game developers “little creeps” who make titles that “teach you how to kill.” Okay, boomer. Anything else from the party of youth, progress, and diversity?
