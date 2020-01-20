«

January 20, 2020

THIS AFTER TELLING COAL MINERS TO “LEARN TO CODE:” Joe Biden calls game developers “little creeps” who make titles that “teach you how to kill.” Okay, boomer. Anything else from the party of youth, progress, and diversity?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:12 pm
