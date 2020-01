PENETRATION: New for 2020: Federal Hydra-Shok Deep in .380 ACP. “Federal has introduced a .380 ACP load to its Hydra-Shok Deep lineup, the first cartridge for the chambering to consistently meet FBI protocol recommendations for penetration—12 inches minimum—through bare gel and through heavy clothing. The addition addresses the needs of a growing number of ultra-compact handguns carried by citizens of all ages, genders and demographics for self-defense.”