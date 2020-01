“BETTER THAN NOTHING” ISN’T THE GREATEST OF ENDORSEMENTS, BUT OKAY: Partially effective flu vaccine better than nothing, experts say. “Notably, vaccine effectiveness has declined in each of the past four flu seasons for which data are available: from 48 percent in 2015-16 to 40 percent in 2016-17, 38 percent effective in 2017-18 and 29 percent effective in 2018-19. Preliminary data on the effectiveness of this year’s shot will be available in February, the CDC said.”