January 19, 2020

LAYERS AND LAYERS OF FACT CHECKERS AND EDITORS:

As of the time of this post, the link does indeed go to a 404 page:

Even the Times’ fellow leftists at Slate are dunking on the hapless Gray Lady: New York Times Editorial Board: For President, Warren—and, Uhhhh, Also Klobuchar. A split decision is no decision at all:

The indecisiveness might have felt less grating if the Times hadn’t put so much effort into turning the endorsement into a spectacle in its own right. The promised inside look at how the Times made one of its most ostensibly important decisions of the year turned out to mean viewers spent an hour watching the paper crumble under the weight of its own self-importance. But hey, at least the ratings were probably good. And while the Times may have offered a double endorsement, there was only one real winner tonight. Congratulations, to this guy:

There is no way any satirist can improve upon real life for its pure absurdity, to paraphrase the late Tom Wolfe.