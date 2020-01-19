January 19, 2020

DANA LOESCH: A Note for Fellow Second Amendment Supporters Rallying in Virginia. “Do not be baited. Do not be provoked. You are at an extraordinary moment in history and the rest of us in states, counties, and cities across the country (all of us dealing with rights grabs like you, some at stages earlier than others) are watching you, praying for you, and depending on you. How you choose to use your time and impact your community will send shockwaves throughout the rest of the country. Do not be distracted from your good work by bad actors sent to incite, antagonize, and sabotage your efforts. Stay relentlessly focused. Speak truth and ignore every provocation tomorrow. That is not the day for it.”

It’s clear that Northam is praying for violence.