January 19, 2020

SAUL ALINSKY SMILES: WA Legislator Wants to Give Seattle What It Asks For.

This is the Gorge Dam, one of those Seattle City Light-run dams that brings electricity to the Social Justice Warriors of Seattle.

The story above describes how the proposal would let the Skagit River run free as it did in the early 20th century. This story just made me smile, and I am interested in hearing how the Seattle contingent in the State Legislature responds to it. Tit-for-tat; you want to take eastern Washington back to the 19th century, maybe you should contemplate western Washington being returned to the 19th century.

Oh, and the Senator who proposed this bill is a Republican from Ferndale, a town in western Washington just south of the Canadian border. Thanks, Senator Ericksen!