January 19, 2020

THIS IS EXCELLENT, AS IT WILL REDUCE PRIVILEGE AND INEQUALITY IN THE LEGAL PROFESSION: Harvard Law Students Avoid Applying For Clerkships With Trump-Appointed Judges. More openings for state-school Federalist Society members. Did I mention that I’m the Federalist Society advisor at UT Law?

From the comments: “A federal judge without a Harvard Law School graduate clerk is likely a better judge. When they are ready to take off their diapers and leave mom’s basement, they should apply.”

