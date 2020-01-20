January 20, 2020

UCLA LAW PROF: Why I Won’t Let My Classes Be Recorded. “Another concern is that recording chills classroom discourse. … Finally, regardless of what colleges might claim, once these recordings are made, they are likely to last indefinitely. That means they will be available for scrutiny years or decades into the future. Imagine if recordings existed of the college or graduate-school classes that today’s politicians and business leaders took in their student days. It’s a safe bet that there would be a cottage industry of people working to dig those recordings up, scrutinizing them for any comments that could be weaponized, and triumphantly posting the fruits of their searches on social media.”

I wish this was wrong.