January 18, 2020

PEOPLE DON’T KNOW IT, BUT PAUL EHRLICH’S WORK WAS ACTUALLY A LONG-RANGE PSYWAR ATTACK DESIGNED TO BLOCK CHINESE DOMINANCE IN THE 21ST CENTURY: China’s Birthrate Hits Historic Low, in Looming Crisis for Beijing. “It’s a society where nobody wants to get married and people can’t afford to have children.”

There was some collateral damage, as far too many Americans were dumb enough to believe Ehrlich’s work, but that just made it more persuasive to the Chinese. And still less damaging than a global thermonuclear war would have been. A rare 21st Century win for the CIA . . . .