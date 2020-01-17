January 17, 2020

IF CNN CAN’T TAKE PUNCHES, THEY SHOULDN’T BE THROWING THEM: “Martha McSally did everyone a huge favor by calling these clowns out…For decades the left has demonized Fox News and other right wing outlets, the response from the conservative movement in the past has been to say, ‘come on guys, we’re not that bad.’ Well that time is over. There is a new conservative movement and this one doesn’t play that game, this one is ready to punch back just as the good senator from Arizona did Thursday afternoon.”

Read the whole thing.

Party operatives with bylines, you might say.