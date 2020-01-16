«
»

January 16, 2020

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The New Post-Trump Constitution. “The new normal: Impeachment as a routine partisan tool, endless investigations, lying under oath with impunity, surveillance of political enemies, zero accountability …”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:35 pm
