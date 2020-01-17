January 17, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Martha McSally’s Moment of Media Relations Zen.

Arizona Republicans like me are more than happy to see McSally exhibiting some fire. She can be a bit of a bland campaigner and has recently been slipping behind in the polls to Mark Kelly, Gabby Giffords’s gun-grabbing, former astronaut husband. (Fun fact: although it was renumbered, the congressional district that McSally was elected to represent in 2014 was the district that Gabby Giffords used to represent.)

McSally almost immediately began using the incident for fundraising, another area where she has been trailing Kelly.

This would be a very good time for McSally to get back in touch with her inner fighter pilot, before Kelly pulls away in the polls. At present, she is within the margin of error in most of them.