January 17, 2020

THE CONSTITUTION BARS CORRUPTION OF BLOOD, BUT THE LEFT SURE SEEMS TO BELIEVE IN IT: MSNBC Anchor: ‘Bleak’ Future for Children, Grandchildren of Trump’s Defenders. These people are monsters and clowns simultaneously.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
