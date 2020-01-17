January 17, 2020
THE CONSTITUTION BARS CORRUPTION OF BLOOD, BUT THE LEFT SURE SEEMS TO BELIEVE IN IT: MSNBC Anchor: ‘Bleak’ Future for Children, Grandchildren of Trump’s Defenders. These people are monsters and clowns simultaneously.
