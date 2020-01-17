January 17, 2020

A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Grand Jury Backs Murder Charges Against Houston Cop Who Lied to Justify a Deadly Drug Raid. “The indictment confirms the state charges filed last August against Gerald Goines, who is accused of lying to obtain the warrant for the raid, and Steven Bryant, who is accused of subsequently backing up Goines’ false portrayal of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas as dangerous heroin dealers. Both men are accused of tampering with a government document, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison. Because Goines’ misrepresentations caused two deaths, he is also charged with two counts of felony murder, which could result in a life sentence.”