January 16, 2020

PASS THE JUCHE ON THE LEFT-HAND SIDE: Joe Scarborough: Children, Grandchildren of Trump Defenders Will Be Punished!

SCARBOROUGH: We don’t know how this ends in the Senate. These shameless Trumpsters will remain shameless Trumpsters. But we do know how the story ends. We do know how history writes this. We know that everyone who defends Donald Trump right now will be exposed. We know Mike Pence will be exposed for what he is. We know that Barr will be exposed for what he is. We know that all of these characters, Rudy Giuliani, will be exposed for what he is. History, it will be bleak. And their families, their children, their grandchildren—everyone who has their last name—will carry that around with them, if they decide to continue lying for a failed reality TV host who will show them no loyalty.

“Among the most shocking of North Korea’s human rights abuses is the ‘three generations of punishment’ rule. If one person is found guilty of a crime and sent to a prison camp, so too will their entire family, and the subsequent two generations born at the camp must remain there for life.”

(Or former Trump supporters can simply renounce their “crimes,” make the rounds and shed a few tears on Oprah-style chat show, and declare themselves newly reborn “Progressive” true believers, and —whammo! — instant redemption by the DNC-MSM. Just ask the governor of Virginia and the prime minister of Canada.)