January 16, 2020

FUNNY LADS MAKE GRAUNIAD MAD: Ricky Gervais and Jeremy Clarkson are no laughing matter. As Glenn likes to say, leftists are still trying to cope with their loss of accustomed impunity. While Clarkson, the veteran Top Gear/Grand Tour host has long been associated with England’s Torys, he’s anti-Brexit, and Gervais is reliably leftist on most issues, but understands that a comedian’s job is to poke fun at whoever the sacred cows in power happen to be. But these days, to mock the left is to be dubbed a cross between a crypto-Nazi and neo-confederate, based on the illustration that accompanies the Guardian’s screed:

That’s some highly subtle and nuanced leftist humor on display right there.