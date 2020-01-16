January 16, 2020

SLAVERY DEFEATED: “HBO Cancels ‘Confederate’ Series Before a Single Script Is Written.”

I don’t see anybody freaking out about The Man in the High Castle, which ended its run a few months ago. The entire series is on Amazon Prime. You can watch it right now. It exists. And guess what? Nothing bad happened in real life! Or at least nothing worse than usual happened, if you’re one of the people who think 62 million Americans are actual Nazis because they voted for Trump.

Maybe Confederate would’ve been a bad show. Considering how GoT turned out, I’m approaching any new Benioff & Weiss show with a healthy dose of skepticism. But if it had been made, it wouldn’t have hurt anything but your feelings.