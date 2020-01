THE MSM HAS LEARNED NOTHING AND FORGOTTEN NOTHING:

Shot: D.C. Fire Department recruits might be making “white power” hand gesture in photo.

—CBS News, today.

Chaser: West Point investigation concludes cadets did not flash “white power” sign at Army-Navy game.

—CBS News, December 20, 2019.

As Glenn noted back then, “The 4Chan trollers have scored again. I remember when ’culture jamming’ was a lefty thing, but the lefty culture jammers never scored at this level.”