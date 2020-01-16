January 16, 2020

A FIRST-PASS ANSWER IS “NEVER.” “When Will They Admit They’re Wrong?”

Plus: “It’s a bitter pill but here’s the truth, the real deal: it’s about emotion. It’s about rationalization, and wow, are humans talented at rationalizing whatever we have chosen to commit to. Once we have, it seems perfectly sensible to us and divergent views look wrong. There may, in fact, be a clear right and wrong side to a political issue, one that would be obvious to a disinterested observer; but you and I are not disinterested observers. We’re inside the social machinery and it’s well-nigh impossible to take a colorful pill and step out.”

This is why, in my opinion, the realm of politics should be kept as small as possible. And I’m not wrong.