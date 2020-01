THE PROBLEM IS THAT IT’S NOT JUST THE BERNIE CAMPAIGN. THERE ARE A NOT INSIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF LEFTISTS WHO REALLY BELIEVE THIS STUFF. WHAT THEY DON’T GET IS THE LEVEL OF INSURRECTION THEY WOULD FACE: VGulags Are Awesome, Says Bernie Organizer To Project Veritas.

Ah, well, truth be told they’ve been like this for 20 years. Ever since I could pass and would sit among them and listen. It’s just that now the masks are coming off.