ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders accuse each other of lying in post-debate confrontation.

More here: “Sanders supporters immediately flooded Twitter with images likening Warren to a snake. Warren defenders hurled back charges of misogyny, an accusation that plagued Sanders’ 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton. Those caught between them despaired.”

And Joe Biden thinks of Henry Kissinger’s quote on the Iran-Iraq War, and laughs.